About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

12th std exams from Oct 22, 10th std exams from Oct 24

Published at September 27, 2018 12:53 AM 0Comment(s)375views


12th std exams from Oct 22, 10th std exams from Oct 24

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 26:

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (BOSE) authorities have finalized the dates for class 10th, 11th and 12th annual examinations.
Joint Secretary Examination, BOSE, Syed Rouf Ahmad said the dates have been approved by the government and examination for annual exams of 12 standard would begin from October 22 while as the exams of class 10th and 11th exams would start from October 24 and 26 respectively.
“The dates have been approved by the government and examination will be held accordingly. Date sheet will be issued tomorrow,” said Rouf.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top