12th std exams from Oct 22, 10th std exams from Oct 24

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (BOSE) authorities have finalized the dates for class 10th, 11th and 12th annual examinations.
Joint Secretary Examination, BOSE, Syed Rouf Ahmad said the dates have been approved by the government and examination for annual exams of 12 standard would begin from October 22 while as the exams of class 10th and 11th exams would start from October 24 and 26 respectively.
“The dates have been approved by the government and examination will be held accordingly. Date sheet will be issued tomorrow,” said Rouf.