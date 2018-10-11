12th State Rugby championship concludes

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Oct10:
Jammu and Kashmir Rugby Association concluded 12th State Rugby 7s championship 2018 here on Wednesday at Rugby Field Polo Ground Srinagar.
Four-day tournament concludes with a total of 18 matches played in junior boys/girls, under-19 boys and senior men/women category showing their rugby skills on the playing field.
The championship witnessed high level performance on the ground where all the teams produced their best and expressed themselves on the bigger stage.
In junior boys’ category, Dubai Grand School HMT grabbed first rank and Burn Hall secured second while as Bisons Rugby Club ended up at third place.
Further in under 19 boys’ category, Rajbagh Royals Rugby club secured first position and Wovles Rugby Club and Winder Beasts finished up with second and third positions respectively.
Meanwhile, in the last category of Senior Men’s Kashmir Rugby Bulls topped and secured first place while as Wolfpack Rugby Club and Immortals Rugby Club managed to get second and third rank, respectively.
Further only two women categories were played in the tournament. In the first Junior girls’ category, Scarlets Rugby Club emerged as winners and Spartans RFC and smart cats ruby club finished up with second and third rank, respectively.
In the second senior women category, Hawks Rugby Club grabbed the first position. Women’s Collage M.A. road secured the second place and Belmont Girls RFC ended up at third place.
The winning teams expressed their happiness over the victory and hailed their performances throughout the tournament.
The awards were presented to winning teams by Mrs Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, Sheikh Tulal, manager Gindun Stadium, Riyaz Ahmad Khan, manager Polo Ground and chief coach of J&K Rugby association, Irfan Aziz Butta.
The tournament was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Rugby Association sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC).