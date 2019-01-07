About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

12th Standard Results: Girls bag top positions in all four streams

Published at January 07, 2019 07:57 PM 0Comment(s)95979views


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar

The overall pass percentage in 12th standard annual regular board exam 2018 is 52 percent. The details provided by an official of DSEK further reveals that girls bagged top positions in all four streams of Science, Commerce, Home Science, and Arts.

Commerce Topper - Zakia Binti Zia (Green Valley Hr Sec School Illahibagh)

Home Science Topper - Fariah Farooq Shah (Govt Girls Hr Sec School Kothibagh)

Science Topper - Wafeeqah (Govt Girls Hr Sec School Amirakadal)

Arts Topper - Hadia Noor (Govt Girls Hr Sec School Kothibagh)

 

