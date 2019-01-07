12th Standard Results: Girls bag top positions in all four streams

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
The overall pass percentage in 12th standard annual regular board exam 2018 is 52 percent. The details provided by an official of DSEK further reveals that girls bagged top positions in all four streams of Science, Commerce, Home Science, and Arts.
Commerce Topper - Zakia Binti Zia (Green Valley Hr Sec School Illahibagh)
Home Science Topper - Fariah Farooq Shah (Govt Girls Hr Sec School Kothibagh)
Science Topper - Wafeeqah (Govt Girls Hr Sec School Amirakadal)
Arts Topper - Hadia Noor (Govt Girls Hr Sec School Kothibagh)