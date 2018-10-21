About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 21, 2018


12th standard examinations as per schedule: JKBOSE

Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said the Higher Secondary Examination Part – II (12th standard) annual examination will be held as per schedule.

Officials of JKBOSE told Rising Kashmir that there is no postponement of examination of English paper of 12th standard scheduled for tomorrow.  

JKBOSE chairman, Veena Pandita said, “Administration has decided to hold the examination as per schedule and the areas where the restrictions or curfew will be imposed admit cards will be treated as the passes.”

She said, “The district administration will definitely try to provide transport facility to those students who can’t avail it.”

Pertinently, seven civilians and three militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

