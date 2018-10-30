12th class students aghast over behaviour of staff at exam centre

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
A delegation of 12th class students who took their examination today in Psychology in Centre No. 8144, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chanapora have alleged harassment at the hands of the supervisory staff at the centre.
According to the students' delegation, the paper was given to the students 15 minutes late and the staff of the particular school was not at all behaving properly with the students. The students alleged thatthe staff was vulgarly screaming at them and menacing them unnecessarily, which distracted the students very much.
"Since the paper started 15 minutes late, those 15 minutes were not counted and the paper was snatched from the students. The supervisory staff was very much infuriating the students and were compelling them to complete the paper a bit early so that the staff could go home and relax," said the students.
Many students also alleged that the teachers refused to provide them the continuation sheet but moreover, even rejected their pleas for asking for a continuation sheet. Precisely, the examination staff at the centre terrified the students to an utmost level .
The students are very much apprehensive about the fact that the staff of this center 8144 would again misbehave and misconduct since they had threatened students about putting hurdles in their next paper. So, the students are demanding a well organised staff so that they dont suffer in their upcoming papers.