12th class English paper exam to be held on November 2: JKBOSE

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The class 12th class examination of English paper, which was scheduled today, has been rescheduled to November 02 by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (BOSE).
“The examination of English paper which was scheduled to be held on October 22 and was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances in the valley shall now be held on November 02 (Friday),” the spokesman of the department said.
BOSE had postponed today's class 12th exam following a strike call over the killing of seven civilians in a blast after gunfight between militants and government at Laroo village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.