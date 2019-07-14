12,884 cases disposed during ‘National Lok Adalat’ across JK courts

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 54.04 cr awarded as compensation

A National Lok Adalat, second in the series of 2019, was held in all the courts across the State including both wings of the High Court of J&K today.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the guidance and supervision of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief J&K State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge High Court of J&K and Executive Chairman J&K State Legal Services Authority, and under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority.

Muhammad Akram Chowdhary, Member Secretary J&K State Legal Services Authority, on the basis of information collected from all the courts disclosed that the Lok Adalat was organized in all the court complexes of three divisions – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Out of a total number of 19686 cases taken up by 133 Benches in the day-long Lok Adalat at various courts across the state, 12884 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 54,04,22,009 approximately was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in Civil, Criminal, Labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family Matters, Cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery Cases.