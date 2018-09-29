1283 candidates to contest ULB elections, 78 likely to be elected unopposed

Yawar HussainSrinagar
With the first phase of voting for the Urban Local Body election scheduled for October 8, 1283 candidates would be contesting the elections with 78 candidates likely to be elected unopposed.
The information was revealed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir Shaleen Kabra in a press conference here.
Kabra said in the 422 wards going for elections in the phase-I, 1473 nominations were filed and after scrutiny 1441 were declared valid. After the withdrawal of nominations, 1283 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of polling in the State.
The CEO said a total of 3400 nominations have been received so far for all the four phases, with the scrutiny of nominations yet to be carried out for the three phases.