1200 performing Ae’tikaf at Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiyyah

May 28, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Like every year, this year too, over 1200 devotees are performing Ae’tikaf at Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiyyah in Bandipora.

Ae’tikaf is an Islamic practice consisting of a period of staying in a Masjid for a certain number of days, devoting oneself to Ibadah during these days and staying away from the worldly affairs.

In the last 10 days of Ramadan, scores of Muslims across the Valley and other parts of the world perform this religious duty.

Incharge, Ae’tikaf affairs at Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Molvi Fayaz Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that over 1200 people, mostly youngsters, are performing Ae’tikaf this year.

“People of different ages can perform Ae’tikaf at the institution. But, mostly, youth come here to perform the Ae’tikaf during Ramadan," he said.

Shah said arrangements are made in the Masjid for the smooth performance of Ae’tikaf.

He said, youngsters, businessmen, and people of different localities were volunteering to serve the 1200 youth who are performing the religious practice.

“We are serving them at Iftar and Sehri. Everything is done by the people,” Shah said.

Besides, 1200 youth who are performing Ae’tikaf in the last 10 days of Ramadan at the Madarasa, over 45,000 youth perform this religious practice on Laylat-ul-Qadar and other alternative days of the last 10 days of this holy month.

Explaining the religious importance of Ae'tikaf, Shah said, “It is a pious Islamic practice performed in the last 10 days of Ramdan.”

“It is considered to be one of the important tenets of Islam in which a person or a group of people do Dhikr, recite Quran and refrain from worldly things to attain a higher level of spirituality and rewards from Allah,” he said.

Last year around 1300 devotees had performed Ae’tikaf at Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya.

In 2017 and 2016, more than a thousand devotees performed Ae’tikaf at the Dar-ul-Uloom.

Similarly, hundreds of youth are performing Aehtikaf in other religious institutions like Dar-ul-Uloom Bilalia Lal Bazaar and Darul-ul-Uloom Qasmiya.

Incharge Ae’tikaf in these institutions said the observers spend most of their time in reciting Quran, offering special prayers and seeking blessings from the Almighty Allah during Ae’tikaf.