April 12, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

12-yr-old boy killed in forces firing in Handwara

Strike affects life in Kashmir on poll day

 A 12-year-old boy was killed in forces’ firing on protestors during clashes near Madigam village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.
The deceased youth was identified as Ovais Ahmad Mir, 12, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Mandigam village.
The clashes erupted between youth and forces at Mandigam after forces, who were deployed at a local government high school for election duty, were withdrawing from the area.
The youth pelted stones on the forces, who retaliated by firing pellets, a cartridge of which hit Ovais, causing grievous injuries to him.
He was taken to Sub-district Hospital at Kralgund, where from he was referred to District Hospital Handwara.
However, doctors at DH hospital Handwara declared Ovais as brought dead.
“He had suffered multiple pellet injuries, including on skull, chest, neck and abdomen,” said medical superintendent DH Handwara, Dr. Rouf.
He said Ovais was most probably hit with pellets from a close range.
Ovais, a 7th standard student at a local school, was youngest among five siblings. His father is a labourer by profession, and mother a house wife.
His cousin, Mudasir Ahmad, said Ovais had never resorted to stone pelting.
“The forces were withdrawing when they fired at him. Some locals informed his family informed about the incident. The family is left devastated by his killing,” said Ahmad.
A pall of gloom descended the village as shrieks of family members and relatives rented the air when body of boy was brought to his home.
People in large numbers assembled at his house and chanted pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Mandigam, a secluded village is located just two kilometres away from Baramulla-Handwara highway and falls under Kupwara district which went to polls along with Baramulla, and Bandipora districts in the first phase today.
Meanwhile, normal life remained disrupted in Kashmir due to strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against Lok Sabha polls.
Shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while attendance in government and private offices was thin in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.
The public transport was off the roads across the valley.
The clashes broke out between youth and forces at Palhalan village after youth took to streets and threw stones on forces deployment at Tantraypora Mohallah of the village.
The forces lobbed tear smoke shells to quell the stone-pelting youth. A lady was hit by stone during clashes.
The sporadic clashes continued in the village till evening, witnesses said.
Reports of clashes were also reported from Arampora and Model areas of Sopore.
An official said elaborate security arrangements were put in place for smooth conduct of the polls in the constituency and the poll process was smooth.
He said adequate forces personnel were deployed at all polling stations to maintain law and order and prevent any booth capturing in north Kashmir.
Authorities also suspended mobile internet service in north Kashmir.
An official said decision to suspend mobile internet service was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent rumour mongering.
Train service between Baramulla and Banihal was also suspended in the valley.


