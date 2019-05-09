12-year-old Touyiba publishes her first novel

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sub-district Tral continues to shine as 12 years old Touyiba Binti Javaid of Dadsara village has authored her debut novel.

The novel titled as ‘Luna Spark & The Future Telling Clock’ stands financed by J & K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. Touyiba’s father is a dentist and mother a senior assistant professor of History. Family sources said Touyiba had the crush for writing from her early childhood. She wrote many poems which are yet to be published.

After writing this imaginative book, she became one of the youngest authors of the Kashmir.

Touyiba is presently a 7th class student at DPS Srinagar, who has a lot of interest in writing stories and poems, besides study.

She said that her book ‘Luna Spark’ is based on imagination and characters in her book (novel) are actually cats with different names.

Inspired by Geronimo Stilton and her grandfather for writing this Novel, Taouyiba has thanked them wholeheartedly for their role in making her dreams fulfilled. Besides that, she gave credits to father, mother, her brother and other relatives. Her work has been acknowledged in the academic circles.

''At just 11, such an attempt is praiseworthy. I am really glad she had a flair for writing. What I liked the most is the shape of sentences, clarity of this sort is admirable. Though she has a long way to go; her short and crisp lines convey a lot about her. The plot, the sequence, the scene, the story everything comes later. First is the clarity of the prose that counts,” writes the columnist Aijaz ul Haq.