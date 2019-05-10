About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Sheikh Shabir

12-year-old Dadsara girl pens down debut novel, receives praise

A 12-year-old girl from the Dadsara area of Tral has penned down her first novel in English language.
Touyiba Binti Javaid, a student of DPS Srinagar, has authored her debut novel
titled as ‘Luna Spark & The Future Telling Clock’ which was sponsored by
J & K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.
Born in well-educated family, Touyiba dedicates her success to her father, Javiad Ahmad, a dentist by profession and her mother, who is a senior assistant professor Higher Education department.
Touyiba has had a knack for writing early childhood as she has scribbled many yet-to-be published poems.
After writing this novel, she has become one of the youngest authors of the Kashmir. Touyiba, presently a 7th class student at DPS Srinagar, says that she has a lot of interest in writing stories and poems.
She said that her book ‘Luna Spark’ is based on imagination and characters in her novel are actually cats with different names.
Inspired by the characters of Geronimo Stilton, an Italian children's book series, and by the writings of her grandfather, Taouyiba says that without the support of his parents, she could not have been able to write the novel.
Meanwhile, netizens have praised her effort of writing a novel at such an early age.
''At just 11, such an attempt is praiseworthy. I am really glad she had a flare for writing... what I liked the most is the shape of sentences....a clarity of this sort is admirable. Though she hss along way to go but her short and crisp lines convey a lot about her.the plot, the sequence ,the scene, the story ...everything comes later .First is the clarity of the prose that counts” wrote Greater Kashmir columnist Aijaz ul Haq about the effort of Touyiba.
Aijaz Ashraf Wani, writer of “What Happened to Governance in Kashmir?" wrote:
"A commendable attempt .the budding author takes children to an adventurous land with a remarkable imaginative power at a young age of 12.”
Meanwhile, her parents expressed happiness over the feat and said that they are going to help their daughter in each and every phase of life to get her dreams fulfilled.

