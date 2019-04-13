12 public parks at Pampore in shambles

April 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least 12 public parks are in shambles in different areas of Pampore town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district due to alleged negligence by municipality committee.

Local residents from Pampore said that around public parks were developed in different localities of Pampore after spending lakhs of rupees on them some couple of years ago.

They said that the parks include famous Laltrag park in Drangbal area, Gousia park in Tulsibagh, Sultane Arifeen park in housing colony Tulbagh, Shogbaba park, PNB park and Children park in Gousia colony near Khrew Chowk.

The local residents alleged that concerned municipality authorities failed to maintain these public parks due to which they are laying in dire straits.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, president Fallah Behboodh Committee Pampore said that around rupees 60 lakh were spent on developing Laltrag park. He said that a fountain was erected for beautification of the park and a building for library also constructed there.

"Municipality committee Pampore neglected them. They didn't depute any gardner or watcher to maintain them," Bashir said, adding that negligence of concerned authorities encouraged miscreants to vandalise them.

"The fountain was stolen, the library building too was not spared, vandals smashed window panes and walling around the park was razed to ground," he said.

He further added that many neighbouring residents used to dump garbage in the park which attracted prowling dogs in droves.

Local residents said that the building for library in Laltrag park, named after Lalla Arifa, has become a safe haven for drug addicts.

The residents demanded that the parks be developed, beautified and maintained so that can visit them for enjoyment and refreshment.

Mohammed Ismail, Executive Engineer, Municipality committee Pampore said that the parks were damaged in 2014 floods.

"We have taken up this matter with higher authorities a number of times but no funds were sanctioned for the development of these parks except for Children Park," he said, adding that they received rupees five lakh for children park which is being developed.

He said that other parks will also be developed when they receive funds for them.

