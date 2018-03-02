About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

12 Maoists killed in Telangana gunfight

Published at March 02, 2018 12:23 PM 0Comment(s)2772views


12 Maoists killed in Telangana gunfight

Agencies

Hyderabad

At least 12 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with police in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Friday, police said.

A police constable of elite anti-Maoist force Greyhounds was killed and three others were also injured.

The exchange of fire occurred in the forests near Venkatapuram village on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Some top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) were suspected to be among the slain Maoists.

The incident occurred when police including Greyhounds personnel launched combing operations in the forests following tip-off about the presence of Maoists.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top