Published at November 05, 2018 03:08 PM


12 killed, 9 injured in Sonipat accident

Agencies

New Delhi

At least 12 people were killed while 9 got injured, in the multi-vehicle collision that took place on Sunday evening at Haryana's Sonipat, wherein a speeding container truck hit a passenger carrying cruiser vehicle and a Swift Dzire.

Efforts are underway to nab the driver of the truck, who fled from the spot after the collision.

Post-mortem of the deceased was underway and the mortal remains were being handed over to their kin.

12 people were declared brought dead as they were rushed to the hospital after the fatal accident, while the injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Truck coming from Gohana to Panipat hit on cruiser jeep and a Swift car coming from opposite side, resulting in the collision.

The truck was impounded by the local police, while a case under appropriate sections of rash driving, causing death due to negligence was registered.

[Representational Pic]

