12 illegal structures demolished at Zahidpora Hawal

Published at September 08, 2018


SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 08:

 A team of officials headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Srinagar Peerzada Zahoor Saturday morning demolished 12 illegal structures during a demolition drive carried out at Zahidpora Hawal here.
The officers are part of the anti-encroachment committee constituted by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan to undertake demolitions of illegal structures paving way for conservation of the heritage significant Kalai Andar.
The demolitions were undertaken in spite of strong resistance from illegal settlers. It was said the demolitions would continue until all illegal structures are removed from the area.
Tehsildar Khanyar, Chief Khilafwarzi Officer SMC, concerned Naib Tehsildar, SDPO Dargah and concerned SHO were part of the team carrying out demolitions.

 

