12 gamblers arrested in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 02:
Police in Bandipora arrested 12 gamblers and seized 1,52,000 stake money from their possession.
The official spokesperson said that continuing its drive against social crimes, Bandipora police busted a gambling den at Poshwara area of Naidkhai in Sumbal and apprehended 12 gamblers.
The raid was launched after a specific tip-off, about a group of gamblers indulging in gambling in a house in Poshwari area of Naidkhai in Sumbal. A team of police officials of Police station Sumbal headed by SHO Sumbal raided the house and apprehended the gamblers.
The raid was conducted under the close supervision of SSP Bandipora and a cash amount of Rs 1,52,000, along with bank cheques (4 in number) worth ₹ 2,50,000 were seized.
In this regard, an FIR under relevant sections has been lodged and further investigation has been initiated.
The local residents of the area have appreciated the efforts of police for taking swift action against the perpetrators of social crimes.