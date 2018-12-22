12 Asstt Profs appointed for 5 new medical colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 21:
To make the five new medical colleges functional from next academic session, the government has started the process for recruitment of faculty for these colleges.
On the recommendations of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), the Health and Medical Education Department has till date issued formal appointment orders of 12 Assistant Professors (Lecturer) for these colleges.
The Department has issued appointment orders of 4Assistant Professors for GMC Kathua, 1 for GMC Rajouri, 1 for GMC Doda, 4 for GMC Anantnag and 2 for GMC Baramulla.
The government has sanctioned five new medical colleges at Kathua, Rajouri, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla with an initial grant of Rs 189 crore for each medical college.