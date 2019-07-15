12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

July 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

At least 13 people were killed in a building collapse in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, officials said.



Twenty-eight people were injured after the four-storey building, which housed a restaurant, collapsed on the Nahan-Kumarhatti Road on Sunday evening following heavy rains, they said.



The bodies of 12 Army personnel and a civilian were extricated from the debris, the officials said.



Solan Sub Divisional Magistrate Rohit Rathore said one person was still feared trapped under the debris.



However, the actual number of those trapped inside would be clear only after the rescue operation ends, which was expected to be over by the evening.