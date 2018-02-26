11th State Rugby 7s Championship 2018 Concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the 11th State Rugby 7s Championship 2018, 18 matches were played during the day among four age categories, under 14, under 17, under 20 boys’ and senior men category on Saturday at Rugby Field Polo Ground, Srinagar.
In U-14 boys, HMT of district Srinagar seized first place while as Pulwama and Baramulla managed to secure second and third place respectively
Meanwhile, in U-17 age category of boys, Tangmarg grabbed first place and Pulwama and Bandipora ended up at second and third place.
Kashmir Rugby Bulls secured first place in U-20 boys’ category while as, Rajbagh Royals and Anjum P/F managed to get second and third place respectively.
In senior men, Rugby Wolf Pack showed brilliant performance and seized first place leaving Jammu at second place and Anantnag at third place.
The event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rugby Association under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir State Sporta Council.
