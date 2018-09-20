11th research methodology workshop concludes at GMC Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
The 11th 3-day research methodology workshop was conducted at Government Medical College Srinagar J&K, organised by its Department of Community Medicine and was attended by faculty and resident/doctors from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Srinagar, GMC Jammu, GDC Srinagar, GUMC Srinagar, RRIUM Srinagar, DHSK with in-house and visiting faculty members including Dr. RM Pandey Professor and HOD Biostatistics AIIMS New Delhi, Dr. Shariq Masoodi Professor of Endocrinology SKIMS Srinagar, Dr Sonu Goel, Additional Professor at School of Public Health, PGIMER Chandigarh. During three days extensive deliberations were made on anatomy and physiology of research, research question, review of literature, descriptive and analytic statistics, research designs, sample size calculation and randomisation, reference manager and various research proposals were drafted and discussed.
The valedictory function was chaired by Dr Samia Rashid, principal and dean, Government medical college, Srinagar. It was emphasized that such workshops shall be made mandatory for faculty and resident and post-graduate students. The workshop was accredited 12 CME credit hours by JK State Medical Council.