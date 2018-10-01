11th class students protest in Ganderbal, seek deferment of exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Scores of 11th class students of government higher secondary school Hariganwan on Monday staged a protest demonstration and sought deferment of their examinations.
Reports said the students including girls gathered at Ganiwan in Ganderbal on the Srinagar-Leh highway and staged a protest seeking deferment of their annual examinations till mid-November.
Citing incomplete syllabus, the protesting students blocked the traffic on highway and said that the exams should be deferred so that they could appear in exams stress free.