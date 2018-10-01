About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

11th class students protest in Ganderbal, seek deferment of exams

Published at October 01, 2018 02:24 PM 0Comment(s)705views


11th class students protest in Ganderbal, seek deferment of exams

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Scores of 11th class students of government higher secondary school Hariganwan on Monday staged a protest demonstration and sought deferment of their examinations.

Reports said the students including girls gathered at Ganiwan in Ganderbal on the Srinagar-Leh highway and staged a protest seeking deferment of their annual examinations till mid-November.

Citing incomplete syllabus, the protesting students blocked the traffic on highway and said that the exams should be deferred so that they could appear in exams stress free.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top