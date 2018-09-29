About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

11th class students oppose JKBOSE decision to conduct examination in this session  

Published at September 29, 2018 02:28 PM 0Comment(s)942views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Scores of students Saturday protested against Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for deciding to conduct examinations of 11th standard from this session.

The protesting students gathered here in Press Enclave Srinagar and were shouting justice slogans against BOSE.

The protesters said that they are yet to complete their syllabus.

“We don’t know why JKBOSE is conducting an experiment by playing with the future of students,” they said.

The protesting students said that the JKBOSE seems to be unaware of the ground reality regarding the completion of the syllabus.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top