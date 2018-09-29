11th class students oppose JKBOSE decision to conduct examination in this session  

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Scores of students Saturday protested against Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for deciding to conduct examinations of 11th standard from this session.
The protesting students gathered here in Press Enclave Srinagar and were shouting justice slogans against BOSE.
The protesters said that they are yet to complete their syllabus.
“We don’t know why JKBOSE is conducting an experiment by playing with the future of students,” they said.
The protesting students said that the JKBOSE seems to be unaware of the ground reality regarding the completion of the syllabus.