11th batch of 5486 yatris leaves Jammu for Amarnath

July 12, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The eleventh batch of 5,486 Amarnath yatris left a base camp here on Thursday for the 3,880-metre-high cave in south Kashmir, officials said.

They said over 1.31 lakh yatris have visited the cave in the South Kashmir Himalayas till Wednesday evening and over 1.75 lakh yatris from across the country have so far registered themselves for the yatra.

The 46-day-long yatra takes place through the 36-km Pahalgam track in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The 11th batch comprising 5,486 yatris -- 4,004 males, 1,245 females, 10 children and 227 seers -- left in a fleet of 221 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here around 3:30 am for Pahalgam and Baltal, the officials said.

For the Pahalgam route, 3,357 yatris left the base camp, while 2,129 yatris left for the Baltal route, they said, adding the vehicles for yatris were escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

With this, a total of 53,032 yatris had so far left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp since the commencement of the yatra from Jammu on June 30, a day ahead of the official start of the yatra, the officials said.

The yatra cave commenced on July 1 from both Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir Valley.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for smooth and successful conduct of the yatra concluding on August 15.

As many as 2.85 lakh yatris had paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year, while the number of yatris was 3.52 lakh in 2015, 3,20 lakh in 2016 and 2.60 lakh in 2017.