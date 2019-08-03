About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

117 faculty positions vacant at SKIMS, RTI reply reveals

Two departments have no faculty, patient care takes hit 

Shortage of faculty at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura is poor to the extent that more than 100 faculty positions are lying vacant in 36 departments plaguing patient care in the institute.
The dearth of specialists has been revealed by the hospital administration in reply to query Right to Information Act. The shortage has affected patient care and research.
As per the RTI reply, 117 faculty positions that include professors, assistant professors and additional professors are vacant in 36 departments of SKIMS.
Similarly, the liver transplant unit needs five faculty members, but all are lying vacant. In hospital administration all four faculty positions are also lying vacant.
Interestingly, the premiere institute also faces dearth of resident medical officers, while one post of gynecologist, one andrologist and one clinical embryologist positions continue to remain vacant over the years.
A doctor at the institute said two departments—blood transfusion and immunohaematology and physical medicine and rehabilitation are the worst hit and have no faculty members due to which patients are suffering.
“Patients are suffering because of the non-availability of faculty members. The institute is not favoring the proper care of patients,” he told Rising Kashmir.
Patients suffering from neurological disorders, congenital disabilities, poliomyelitis, post-polio residual disabilities and other musculoskeletal disorders are made to suffer due to lack faculty members.
The doctor said patient care at the blood transfusion department which remains abuzz with patients is has been plagued due to lack of faculty.
“It exposes the institute’s carelessness to strengthen the patient care at SKIMS. Critical patients remain exposed to high risk,” he said.
Earlier, blood bank was run by one faculty member as an additional charge and he too has now retired from the services. Due to this arranging blood at crucial times gets delayed.
Doctors have been shaken by the delay in recruitment and demand immediate staffing of the departments to end shortage.
As per the doctors the institute had apprised Governor’s administration about the lack of faculty but the issue is yet to be addressed.
Though SKIMS has advertised the faculty positions but there has been a considerable delay even as a committee has been in place at the institute.
In July 2015, SKIMS advertised faculty positions for 39 specialties and in the year 2016, these vacancies were readvertised and screening started in August 2017.
However, after the delay, the authorities issued selection lists for 20 out of 39 departments in October 2018. It later cleared the pending faculty selections in eight more departments.
Interestingly, the faculty positions in 11 major specialties continue to remain pending due to lackadaisical approach of the authorities hitting the patient care.
“The faculty positions are pending in clinical haematology, immunology, nuclear medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, endocrinology and clinical biochemistry,” said an official.
There are some cases that are pending due to court issues while few have eligibility disputes. He said the details have been submitted to the government.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said the fresh advertisement regarding the academic arrangements issued in March has although got a poor response saying screening of candidates has been done.
"We have completed the screening and will decide their interviews in next three weeks," he said.
“There are some cases of previous faculty recruitments pending due to court issues. We have constituted a committee to meet the dearth of faculty in vital departments to give recommendations,” the Director said.
Shah said there are eligibility issues with the candidates and they (doctors) don’t meet the required qualifications. “Now, we are trying to find candidates from alternative or allied branches,” he said.

 

 

Latest News

Don

Don't pay heed to rumours: Div Com

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

Aug 02 | Javid Ahmad
Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Aug 02 | PTI/AFP
Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
India asks Pak for

India asks Pak for 'unimpeded' consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
NDTV

NDTV's Ravish Kumar NDTV wins Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Aug 02 | Agencies
Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
ED attaches Zahoor Watali

ED attaches Zahoor Watali's assets worth Rs1.73 crore

Aug 02 | Agencies
Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Gunfight rages in Shopian

Gunfight rages in Shopian's Pandoshan

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

117 faculty positions vacant at SKIMS, RTI reply reveals

Two departments have no faculty, patient care takes hit 

              

Shortage of faculty at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura is poor to the extent that more than 100 faculty positions are lying vacant in 36 departments plaguing patient care in the institute.
The dearth of specialists has been revealed by the hospital administration in reply to query Right to Information Act. The shortage has affected patient care and research.
As per the RTI reply, 117 faculty positions that include professors, assistant professors and additional professors are vacant in 36 departments of SKIMS.
Similarly, the liver transplant unit needs five faculty members, but all are lying vacant. In hospital administration all four faculty positions are also lying vacant.
Interestingly, the premiere institute also faces dearth of resident medical officers, while one post of gynecologist, one andrologist and one clinical embryologist positions continue to remain vacant over the years.
A doctor at the institute said two departments—blood transfusion and immunohaematology and physical medicine and rehabilitation are the worst hit and have no faculty members due to which patients are suffering.
“Patients are suffering because of the non-availability of faculty members. The institute is not favoring the proper care of patients,” he told Rising Kashmir.
Patients suffering from neurological disorders, congenital disabilities, poliomyelitis, post-polio residual disabilities and other musculoskeletal disorders are made to suffer due to lack faculty members.
The doctor said patient care at the blood transfusion department which remains abuzz with patients is has been plagued due to lack of faculty.
“It exposes the institute’s carelessness to strengthen the patient care at SKIMS. Critical patients remain exposed to high risk,” he said.
Earlier, blood bank was run by one faculty member as an additional charge and he too has now retired from the services. Due to this arranging blood at crucial times gets delayed.
Doctors have been shaken by the delay in recruitment and demand immediate staffing of the departments to end shortage.
As per the doctors the institute had apprised Governor’s administration about the lack of faculty but the issue is yet to be addressed.
Though SKIMS has advertised the faculty positions but there has been a considerable delay even as a committee has been in place at the institute.
In July 2015, SKIMS advertised faculty positions for 39 specialties and in the year 2016, these vacancies were readvertised and screening started in August 2017.
However, after the delay, the authorities issued selection lists for 20 out of 39 departments in October 2018. It later cleared the pending faculty selections in eight more departments.
Interestingly, the faculty positions in 11 major specialties continue to remain pending due to lackadaisical approach of the authorities hitting the patient care.
“The faculty positions are pending in clinical haematology, immunology, nuclear medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, endocrinology and clinical biochemistry,” said an official.
There are some cases that are pending due to court issues while few have eligibility disputes. He said the details have been submitted to the government.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said the fresh advertisement regarding the academic arrangements issued in March has although got a poor response saying screening of candidates has been done.
"We have completed the screening and will decide their interviews in next three weeks," he said.
“There are some cases of previous faculty recruitments pending due to court issues. We have constituted a committee to meet the dearth of faculty in vital departments to give recommendations,” the Director said.
Shah said there are eligibility issues with the candidates and they (doctors) don’t meet the required qualifications. “Now, we are trying to find candidates from alternative or allied branches,” he said.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;