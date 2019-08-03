117 faculty positions vacant at SKIMS, RTI reply reveals

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

Two departments have no faculty, patient care takes hit

Shortage of faculty at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura is poor to the extent that more than 100 faculty positions are lying vacant in 36 departments plaguing patient care in the institute.

The dearth of specialists has been revealed by the hospital administration in reply to query Right to Information Act. The shortage has affected patient care and research.

As per the RTI reply, 117 faculty positions that include professors, assistant professors and additional professors are vacant in 36 departments of SKIMS.

Similarly, the liver transplant unit needs five faculty members, but all are lying vacant. In hospital administration all four faculty positions are also lying vacant.

Interestingly, the premiere institute also faces dearth of resident medical officers, while one post of gynecologist, one andrologist and one clinical embryologist positions continue to remain vacant over the years.

A doctor at the institute said two departments—blood transfusion and immunohaematology and physical medicine and rehabilitation are the worst hit and have no faculty members due to which patients are suffering.

“Patients are suffering because of the non-availability of faculty members. The institute is not favoring the proper care of patients,” he told Rising Kashmir.

Patients suffering from neurological disorders, congenital disabilities, poliomyelitis, post-polio residual disabilities and other musculoskeletal disorders are made to suffer due to lack faculty members.

The doctor said patient care at the blood transfusion department which remains abuzz with patients is has been plagued due to lack of faculty.

“It exposes the institute’s carelessness to strengthen the patient care at SKIMS. Critical patients remain exposed to high risk,” he said.

Earlier, blood bank was run by one faculty member as an additional charge and he too has now retired from the services. Due to this arranging blood at crucial times gets delayed.

Doctors have been shaken by the delay in recruitment and demand immediate staffing of the departments to end shortage.

As per the doctors the institute had apprised Governor’s administration about the lack of faculty but the issue is yet to be addressed.

Though SKIMS has advertised the faculty positions but there has been a considerable delay even as a committee has been in place at the institute.

In July 2015, SKIMS advertised faculty positions for 39 specialties and in the year 2016, these vacancies were readvertised and screening started in August 2017.

However, after the delay, the authorities issued selection lists for 20 out of 39 departments in October 2018. It later cleared the pending faculty selections in eight more departments.

Interestingly, the faculty positions in 11 major specialties continue to remain pending due to lackadaisical approach of the authorities hitting the patient care.

“The faculty positions are pending in clinical haematology, immunology, nuclear medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, endocrinology and clinical biochemistry,” said an official.

There are some cases that are pending due to court issues while few have eligibility disputes. He said the details have been submitted to the government.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said the fresh advertisement regarding the academic arrangements issued in March has although got a poor response saying screening of candidates has been done.

"We have completed the screening and will decide their interviews in next three weeks," he said.

“There are some cases of previous faculty recruitments pending due to court issues. We have constituted a committee to meet the dearth of faculty in vital departments to give recommendations,” the Director said.

Shah said there are eligibility issues with the candidates and they (doctors) don’t meet the required qualifications. “Now, we are trying to find candidates from alternative or allied branches,” he said.