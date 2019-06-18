11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government informed on Tuesday that 11,600 Hajj pilgrims will perform Hajj this year from the J&K.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan through video conferencing took a district-wise appraisal of preparations and arrangements and has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir Division and concerned officers to ensure hassle-free arrangements are put in place for the Hajj pilgrims in their respective districts.



Officials said the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the Kashmir valley will leave on July 04. Seventy flights, ferrying 150 pilgrims in each flight will fly from Srinagar Airport up till July 29.



The Hajj pilgrims have been requested to reach Hajj House, Bemina four hours before their scheduled flight schedule for necessary departure procedure.