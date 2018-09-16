110 trained in swimming, rescue skills at Nigeen

Rising Kashmir News
Swim N Survive Society Kashmir in collaboration with Department of Tourism Kashmir Saturday gave away certificates to around 110 swimmers in final phase after successfully completing the course at Nigeen Water Sports Center. The society in collaboration with department started swimming and rescue coaching camp at Nigeen Water Sports Center in the month of June for non-swimmers which received overwhelming response from the locals under noted swimmer Riyaz Wani.
Hundreds of people of different age groups attended the camp out of which 110 were trained successfully in final phase.
AEE City Roads Safa Kadal Division Er. Mohammad Ayoub Mubaraki was the chief guest on the occassion while as Swim N Survive Society President Er. Mushtaq Wani, Sr Vice- President Dr. Sheikh Tariq, Vice Presidents Syed Shahid Zadie and Er. Masood Shah, Swimming experts Riyaz Wani and Abid Amin, Joint Secretary Zahid Iqbal and Secretary Yasir Makhdoomi were also present on the valedictory function.
Swimming Expert Riyaz Wani thanked his team for the support and said, “People realized how important swimming is after 2014 floods. The Swim N Survive Society Kashmir in collaboration with department of tourism took this initiative and department provided facility for the non-swimmers here in Nigeen. We are getting immense response from the youngsters besides parents. The parents who accompany their children also show eagerness to learn this skill and are the part of this society.”
The swimmers appreciated the efforts of volunteer experts of Swim and Survive Society Kashmir for providing training free of cost.