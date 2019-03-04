11 years on, new PHC building at Shopian incomplete

Javid SofiShopian :
The construction on two-storey building for new type primary health centre at Imamsahib village of south Kashmir's Shopian district is incomplete even after work was started almost 11 years ago.
Local residents said that the building was sanctioned way back in 1982 and for many years authorities didn't bother to start construction on the said building.
"The authorities of health department woke up only after protest demonstration by local residents," Irshad Ahmad, a local resident from Imamsahib said, adding that it was in 2008 that work on this project was initiated.
He castigated concerned authorities for working on the project at snail's pace and kept it lingering for so many years.
The residents said that they moved for pillar to post pleading before authorities for completing the construction work on the building as soon as possible but to no avail.
They said that construction on this building was halted since September 2018 after slab was laid on first storey.
"A functional NTPHC will be boon not only to Imamsahib but to 35 surrounding villages," the residents said, adding that they have to travel to district hospital Shopian or district hospital Pulwama for seeking treatment of their ailments.
The residents added that a sub-health centre is operating from a rented building at Imamsahib Sahib.
"The sub-health centre serves us no purpose beyond dressing of minor cuts," the residents said.
Authorities of health department said that construction on the building was hampered due to paucity of funds.
"Only rupees 17 lakh were released against estimated cost of rupees 234 lakh," they said.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shopian, Abdul Rashid Najar said that they wrote to Governor administration for funds for the building under languishing projects.
"We didn't get any response so far," he said, adding that once funds are released work will be started on the building.