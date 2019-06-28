About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 | Javid Sofi

11 students die, 7 wounded in a road mishap

Guv announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased

Eleven students died and seven including a teacher were injured in a road mishap on Mughal road in southern Kashmir district of Shopian.
The deceased include nine girls of a computer coaching institute. The mishap occurred as the minibus carrying students and teachers fell into a deep gorge in Shopian, officials said.
The vehicle, carrying students from the Poonch-based institute, fell into the gorge near Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal road connecting Bafliaz in Poonch to Shopian, a police official said. He said 11 students, nine of them female, died in the accident.
A police official added that the passenger vehicle ferrying students and teachers of a computer training centre, Kashish, from Surankote area of Jammu towards Dhobijan in Shopian met with an accident on the Mughal road.
He said that the vehicle skidded of the road and fell into a gorge resulting in the casualties.
"11 students were killed and seven others including a teacher were injured," he added.
Local residents said that after the incident police and health officials launched a rescue operation and evacuated the injured to district Hospital Shopian. At least six who were
critically wounded were referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.
Doctors at district hospital Shopian declared 11 students as dead on arrival.
The deceased include Nayeema daughter of Riyaz Ahmad resident of Faisalabad,Tabasum daughter of Mohammed Rafiq resident of Faisalabad ,Shreen Fatima daughter of Zamaan Ahmad resident of Lathoon, Suhail Ahmad son of Zubair Ahmad resident of Gunthal, Rehaana Kaunsar resident of Darbah, Irfana Kaunsar resident of Dundak, Humaira Qazmi resident of Dundak, Rehmat bee resident of Dundak, Jameel Ahmad resident of Mandil, Najma resident of Lasana, Shabnam and Rabia both residents of Gunthal.
The list of injured include Aliya daughter of Mohammad Iqbal , Tabassum daughter of Bashir Ahmad, Soniya daughter of Mohammad Rafiq, Tazeem daughter of Abdul Rashid, Jameel Ahmad son of Abdul Rahim, Mehrun Nisa and Afsana Javed.
Meanwhile Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.
In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, an official spokesman said. Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased, the spokesman said. The Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to those injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them, he added.

 

