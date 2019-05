11 SMC corporators join NC

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Eleven corporators from Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tuesday joined National Conference here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha.

According to NC spokesperson, the corporators are Danish Bhat, Majid Shuloo, Neelofar khan, Ghulam Nabi Sofi, Saleeem Lone, Mukhtiyar Ahmad Dar, Parvez Ahmad Dar, Parvez Qadri, Umaan Shera, Zubair Fayaz, Sami Jan, Saima Jan joined the party and vowed to take make party stronger on the grass roots. The new entrants also undertook to uphold and cherish the ideals of NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, party spokesperson said.

Among others party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Mubarak Gul, Nazir Gurezi, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Irfan Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Tanvir Sadiq, Shammi Oberoi, Showkat Mir, Salman Ali Sagar, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Ahsan Pardesi, Mudassir Shahmiri were also present on the occasion.