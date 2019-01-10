11 shops gutted in Handwara

Srinagar, Jan 09 :
A mysterious blaze that engulfed in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday has turned about one dozen shops into ashes in main town Handwara in Kupwara district.
Reports said the fire broke out in the mid-night hours, people didn't come out to douse the flames as the result of which about a dozen shops were gutted and people saw the shops reduced to ashes in the morning.
The officials later reached the spot to ascertain the facts about the cause of fire.
Meanwhile, Peoples Conference (PC) has announced a cash relief of Rs 20,000 for each one of the shops gutted in a devastating fire Tuesday night in Handwara main town.
Meanwhile, Lone has urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to help the owners of the shopkeepers to rebuild their shops.
In a tweet Lone said "11 shops burnt in Handwara market. In touch with DC Kupwara for speedy governmental aid. Appeal to @jandkgovernor for help to the shopkeepers. M a witness how they worked hard to get this space alloted." (KNS)