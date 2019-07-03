11 sand smugglers booked for attempt to murder in Bandipora

July 03, 2019 | M T Rasool

2 forest officials injured after attacked by smugglers

Police on Tuesday booked at least eleven persons allegedly involved in illegal sand extraction here in Lehrwalpora area of Bandipora on the charges of attempt to murder when they brutally attacked forest officials on duty.

Many of the officials were attacked when a group of sand smugglers lifting sand illegally from forest plantation area fined forest officials patrolling in the area across Lewhralpora plantations in Bandipora.

The sand smugglers are illegally lifting sand across the demarcated forest area destroying Jhelum embankments and plantation boundaries, forest officials said.

Two forest employees Abdul Rashid Wani and Mohammad Hussain were brutally attacked. Officials said Rashid was later shifted to a local hospital for the treatment.

The attacks on forest officials came after the department intensified the drive against illegal sand mining across river Jhelum running through the forest area in Leharwalpora Bandipora near Wular Lake.

According to Divisional Forest Office, three cases have been so far registered against the illegal sand extractors besides intensifying the vigil across the area.

Divisional Forest Officer Bandipora Shabir who is heading the anti-sand smuggling squads across the district told Rising Kashmir that said that they will never allow any damage to government property failing under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

“We have intensified the vigil across our area after sand smuggles switched to Leharwalpora following the ban in Madhumati” DFO said.

“We have earlier booked many violators and registered case against a group of sand smugglers who attacked our officials,” Shabir said. He admired the role of Government administration for showing concern about the illegal sand extraction.

Earlier the district administration was silent on the illegal sand mining activities across Leharwalpora but intensified the checking across the area from the last few months and booked many for the violations. Though official claim illegal sand extraction has been restricted by the additional monitoring, but more has to be done.

Meanwhile locals appreciated the efforts of the forest department to curb the illegal sand extraction across the forest area. They say that the uncouth and illegal sand extraction across the area have not only damaged the property of forest department and Jhelum embankments but have destroyed the socio-geography of the area

“It is appreciable on part of the forest department has initiate the strict action against the sand smugglers who are destroying the socio- geography in the area” said a Farooq Ahmed a local

He said every concerned the department should come forward to join the efforts initiated by the forest department.

The police have taken cognizance of the complaint moved by DFO Bandipora and have registered an FIR against eleven accused persons under FIR No. 71/2019 under section 307 RPC at the police station Bandipora.





