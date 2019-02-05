About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

11 policemen among 21 killed in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

Published at February 05, 2019 01:27 PM 0Comment(s)1143views


AP/Press Trust of India

Kabul

Afghan officials say 21 people have been killed in the latest Taliban attacks in the country, including 11 policemen who were slain when the insurgents stormed a checkpoint in northern Baghlan province.

Safder Mohsini, head of the provincial council, says the checkpoint attack late on Monday night in Baghlan's district of Baghlani Markazi also wounded five local policemen.

He says the Taliban made away with all the weapons and ammunition from the security post.

In northern Samangan province, the Taliban targeted a local pro-government militia, killing 10 people there, including a woman. Sediq Azizi, spokesman for the provincial governor, says four people were also wounded in that attack on Monday morning in Samangan's Dara-I Suf district.

The Taliban have claimed both attacks. Insurgents carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces.

