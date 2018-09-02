About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

11 passengers injured as Sumo skids off the road in Tanghdar

Published at September 02, 2018 12:01 AM 0Comment(s)393views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 1:

 Eleven passengers were injured after a vehicle met with an accident at Kaltha area of Tanghdar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon.
Station House Officer (SHO), Tanghdar, Nasir Ahmad told GNS that the vehicle (Sumo JK09A-4219) skidded off the road and rolled down 20 ft deep gorge at Kaltha mode.
In the mishap, eleven persons including the driver suffered in the injuries, SHO said.
He said that all the injured were immediately evacuated and taken to the sub-district hospital Tanghdar where from two seriously injured have been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
He said that a case has been registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard. (GNS)

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top