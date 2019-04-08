11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Eleven employees, nine of them from education department have been suspended for violating Election Commission of India guidelines and hampering election process in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to an order issued by the district election officer Kupwara the poll day for Lok sabha elections 2019 in District Kupwara is scheduled on 11/4/2019.

"Pursuant to the relaxation for adance deployment of poll parties 4 days of poll day accorded by Election Commission of India the poll parties were scheduled to be dispatched on 7/4/2019 for karnah , Karen and Machil areas," the order said.

All the employess appointed for the poll duites in these areas telephonically intimated to be present at dispatch/ distribution centre (TRC Kupwara) to leave for their respective poll destinations, the order said.

Nine officials from the education department and two others from Accounts District Fund Office and Sheep Husbandry Office failed to attend their election duties thereby violating Election commission of india guidelines and hamering electoral process, the order said.

Now therefore keeping in view the derelication shown by these officers /Officials in attending the election duities, the employees, are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached with the office of Deputy Election Officer Kupwara, the order further said.

Those suspended include Manzoor Ahmad Khantana Lecturer BHSS Karihama (Poll Duty at Machil Hardoring Balla), Ashiq Hussain Khan, master BMS Badhar Payeen (Poll Duty at BHS Dodi Machil), Abdul Ahad Sheikh, lecturer BHS Karlpora (Poll Duty at BMS Dappal Machil), Abdul Rasheed Mir, teacher UPS Tulwari (Poll Duty at Hardo Ring Bala Machil), Ajaz Yousaf, teacher BHS Tangdar (Poll Duty at Hardo Ringbala Machil), Shakeel Ahamd Shah, teacher GPS Bunpora (Poll Duty at Pushwari Machil), Ghulam Nabi Tantary, teacher HS Pazipora (Poll Duty Chuntwari Machil), Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir, Compiler (Poll Duty Dappal Machil), Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Jr. Assistant (Poll Duty at BHS Machil), Aijaz Ahamd Khan, teacher UPS Shah Nagri (Poll Duty at Dappal Machil) and Ghulam Mohd Malla, ASM Lawoosa Kupwara (Poll duty at Hardring Machil).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara has been appointed as an enquiry officer, who shall conduct the enquiry and furnish report within a period of 15 days.

The salary of the officers / officials shall remain with held till further orders, the order added. (GNS)