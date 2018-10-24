11 months on, NEERI yet to submit environment assessment report to LAWDA

Report in final stage, will take some more time to finalize it: Dir NEERI
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 23:
Nagpur based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has failed to submit the environment assessment report to Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) regarding Boulevard widening, despite passage of more than 11 months.
An official said that in November 2017, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, monitoring the Dal conservation, had directed LAWDA to consult the NEERI, considered an expert agency to prepare environmental assessment reports, before going for the four-lanning project on Boulevard.
An official at LAWDA wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that they are unable to resume work on the project as the institute has failed to complete the report.
The official said they are yet to receive the final report and the work can be resumed only after the report is received, but nothing has been done so far, he said.
“Fearing that the project would harm the environment and the lake ecology would suffer, the environment experts wanted an assessment to know whether the project is good or not. That is the main reason government approached NEERI for this project analysis,” the official said.
The official said NEERI has to consult around 27 different departments, organizations and will take on board the Dal dwellers as well.
Director NEERI, Dr. Ritesh Vijay told Rising Kashmir that their report is at the final stage and will take some more time to complete.
“We have proposed to carry out a comprehensive ecological assessment and baseline data has been already completed which shall be analyzed later,” Vijay said.
He said they are waiting for some data from the government and once they receive it the progress report will be reviewed again, adding it is needed to avoid any damage to the water body.
As a part of the EIA, Neeri has focused on five important aspects like air, water, noise, organic and socio-economic.
"Our strategy will be to carry out monitoring for every component. Under the socio-economic aspect, we will find out if people on the peripheries of the lake are ready for the project," he said.
The four-lanning project had been formulated to ease vehicular movement on the Boulevard. Under the project, the government has decided to widen the road from the UN Office Sonwar to Kral Sangri.
Earlier in 2012-13, NEERI has conducted scientific studies in Dal and Nigeen lakes to evaluate the efficacy of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).
