11 Kashmiri, 28 from rest of India, 5 foreign films to be screened

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 27:
The fourth edition of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) will commence on Wednesday, 28th November here at Tagore Hall.
The seven-day film festival has partnered with Zee TV and Zee Cinema to bring world class films to the youth of Kashmir and will conclude on 4th December 2018.
In a statement, Festival Director, Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan said, “We received more than hundred entries for the screenings. For the competitive section, we got more than 60 entries and in non-competitive section we received more than 40 entries,” said Khan.
Further elaborating Khan said, “We have selected 11 Kashmiri films, 28 films from rest of states and 5 films from the foreign countries will be screened in the festival”. We will be screening selected forty-four films during the festival,” he said. “We intend to make this festival a regular feature in Kashmir in the ages to come,” Khan added.
The festival has been receiving participation of films from different parts of India in different languages like English, Bengali, Malayalam, Persian, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Hindi, Urdu, Tibetan, Garhwali, Bangla, Kashmiri, while the festival sections include International Competition, National Competition and Kashmir Competition.
In a statement, Mushtaaque said that the festival is committed to bring the best of the world’s films to Kashmir and provide a platform to the talented filmmakers of the valley.
The festival has received the films from the states like Assam, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi. The festival has received the International entries from the countries like Iran, Tunisia, Bangladesh and Tajakistan.
The films that will be screened in this festival include Indu Sarkar, Beyond the Clouds, Parmanu, Laila Majnu, Shri 420, Naya Daur, Jagtay Raho, Made in GouGou, Haldaa, The Fear of Silence, The Illusion Seller and others.
The Advisory Board formed for the festival include the film personalities like, Saeed Mirza, Govind Nihalani, Rajat Kapur, Anjum Rajabali, Anubhav Sinha, Vani Tripathi, Vinod Kapoor, Rahul Mittra, Raju Chadha, Raj Bansal, Ashok Kaul, Arunaraje Patil, Premendra Majumdar, Sayyed Humayun Qaisar and Narendra Mohan.
The previous editions received a total of 215 films that included films from 11 countries like, USA, Italy, Spain, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, Afghanistan, Poland, Turkey, Korea, Nepal, etc. We also had participating films from different parts of India in different languages like English, Bengali, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, Assamese, Hindi, Urdu, Dogri, Ladakhi, and Kashmiri. 19 films from abroad and India have been awarded so far. So far around 8500 people (mostly youth) have attended our festival.
The team had support from the prestigious Film organisations like Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), Films Division (FD), Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI), and Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF).
Apart from the screenings, several workshops will also be held for aspiring directors, actors, scriptwriters and cinematographers. The festival has been traditionally attended by Bollywood celebrities and artists from the neighbouring states of Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu. In this festival too, a bevy of Bollywood celebrities will be attending this edition of the festival. Those who have been locked for the festival include Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajit Kapur, Komal Nahta, Rahul Mitra, Vani Tripathi, Raj Bansal, Saahil Saple, Naglesh Bhonsle, Mir Sarwar, Ashok Kaul and others.
The festival director praised the executive team of the festival that includes Idrees Bukhtiyar, Zubair Reshi, Faisal Sidiq Chaku, Pardeep Singh Dardi, Tahir Ahmad Najar, Irfan Ahmad Mir, Muskaan Fayaz Sahaf, Shaista Ashraf, Asma Syed and Imran Bhat for burning midnight oil to make this festival a success. The team is taking care of every bit of work at the festival including selection of films to be screened, deciding venue for festival, press conference, handling PR, and inviting students for the workshop, transport and other things.