11 ICDS officials suspended

Published at September 25, 2018 02:49 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 24:

State Mission Director Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), J&K, Monday conducted a surprise inspection of ICDS projects in Narbal and Singpora.
During the inspection, 11 officials of the projects were found absent and not performing their field duties properly and were placed under suspension with immediate effect.
It was also observed that monitoring of Anganwadi Centres is not been carried out by the respective Child Development Project Officers for which explanation was sought from the CDPOs.
Instructions were also issued to the field officers to improve the working of the Anganwadi Centres.

