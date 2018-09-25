11 drivers booked for overloading in Rajouri

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Eleven drivers have been booked for endangering human lives by overloading passengers in their vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Tuesday.
Separate FIRs have been registered against the drivers in the Darhal, Thanamandi and Nowshera police stations Monday, police officer said.
A team of police was on routine checking found four vehicles heavily overloaded, he said, adding the accused drivers were booked and their vehicles seized.
In a separate action, another police team headed on routine patrolling on Thanamandi Rajouri road intercepted six overloaded vehicles, he said.
An FIR was registered and all the accused drivers were arrested, he added.
Similarly, a police team on routine patrolling at Bareri road intercepted a matador driven By Rakesh Kumar, was found carrying more than 20 passengers beyond the capacity with passengers were even sitting and hanging from roof and stairs of vehicle respectively, he said.
In this connection, a case was registered and Kumar was arrested from the spot and his vehicle also seized, he said.