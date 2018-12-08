About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

11 dead, many injured in Poonch bus accident

Published at December 08, 2018 10:50 AM 0Comment(s)1485views


11 dead, many injured in Poonch bus accident

Nazim Ali Manhas

Poonch

At least 11 passengers died while several others were critically injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge in Mandi area of Poonch district Saturday morning.

Reports said that a bus bearing registration number JK02W-0445 was on its way to Poonch from Loran when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near Plera after driver lost control over the steering.

In the mishap, at least 11 passengers died while several others were.

The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment.

The number of deaths could rise as many injured  persons were reported critical, while the rescue operation was on when the last reports came in.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top