11 dead, many injured in Poonch bus accident

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch
At least 11 passengers died while several others were critically injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge in Mandi area of Poonch district Saturday morning.
Reports said that a bus bearing registration number JK02W-0445 was on its way to Poonch from Loran when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near Plera after driver lost control over the steering.
The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment.
The number of deaths could rise as many injured persons were reported critical, while the rescue operation was on when the last reports came in.