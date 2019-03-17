11 dead in Ramban accident

March 17, 2019 | Tawheed Ahmed

Eleven people including a twin, four women and two children died while four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the Chanderkote-Rajgarh link road of Ramban district Saturday morning.

The Tata Sumo bearing Registration No JK14B-0369 was on way from Chanderkote to Rajgarh when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle fell in a deep gorge resulting in on the spot death of 10 persons while one person succumbed to injuries at Chanderkote Helipad on way to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu.

After receiving information about the accident, locals along with Police and Civil QRT Ramban, rushed to the spot and started rescue operation and shifted all the injured to District Hospital Ramban after which four of the injured were referred to GMCH Jammu for further treatment.

The deceased were identified as Urmila Devi, 32, wife of Manjeet Singh and her two-year-old daughter Pari of Daswal Rajgarh; Romal Din, 61, son of Abdullah; 13-year-old Immana Bano and a three-month-old child of Zakir Hussain of Mildan Rajgarh; nine-year-old Arjun Singh, son of Jasveer Singh and Babli Devi, 37, wife of Jasveer Singh, both resident of Kumate Rajgarh; Rubeena Begum, 30, wife of Muhammad Akram of Tatarsoo Ramban; Muhammad Mubeen, 23, son of Saidullaha of Satra Bhartund; Hasan Bibi, 40, wife of Bulla Gujjar of Doda and none-year-old Karan Singh, son of Jasveer Singh of Kumate Rajgarh.

The injured identified as Muhammad Akram, 30, son of Fakhir Sain of Tatarsoo; Sanjay Kumar, 20, son of Mohan Lal of Bibrota Rajgarh; Misra Begum, 36, wife of Zakir Hussain of Aildan Rajragh were airlifted to GMCH Jammu for further treatment while the injured Kishore Kumar, 22, son of Lakshman of Gathgali was admitted at District Hospital Ramban.

Police has registered a case in this regard under FIR No 53 of March 16, 2019 under section 279, 304-A at Police Station Ramban and started further investigation.