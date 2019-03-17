About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Tawheed Ahmed

11 dead in Ramban accident

Eleven people including a twin, four women and two children died while four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the Chanderkote-Rajgarh link road of Ramban district Saturday morning.
The Tata Sumo bearing Registration No JK14B-0369 was on way from Chanderkote to Rajgarh when the driver lost control over the vehicle.
The vehicle fell in a deep gorge resulting in on the spot death of 10 persons while one person succumbed to injuries at Chanderkote Helipad on way to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu.
After receiving information about the accident, locals along with Police and Civil QRT Ramban, rushed to the spot and started rescue operation and shifted all the injured to District Hospital Ramban after which four of the injured were referred to GMCH Jammu for further treatment.
The deceased were identified as Urmila Devi, 32, wife of Manjeet Singh and her two-year-old daughter Pari of Daswal Rajgarh; Romal Din, 61, son of Abdullah; 13-year-old Immana Bano and a three-month-old child of Zakir Hussain of Mildan Rajgarh; nine-year-old Arjun Singh, son of Jasveer Singh and Babli Devi, 37, wife of Jasveer Singh, both resident of Kumate Rajgarh; Rubeena Begum, 30, wife of Muhammad Akram of Tatarsoo Ramban; Muhammad Mubeen, 23, son of Saidullaha of Satra Bhartund; Hasan Bibi, 40, wife of Bulla Gujjar of Doda and none-year-old Karan Singh, son of Jasveer Singh of Kumate Rajgarh.
The injured identified as Muhammad Akram, 30, son of Fakhir Sain of Tatarsoo; Sanjay Kumar, 20, son of Mohan Lal of Bibrota Rajgarh; Misra Begum, 36, wife of Zakir Hussain of Aildan Rajragh were airlifted to GMCH Jammu for further treatment while the injured Kishore Kumar, 22, son of Lakshman of Gathgali was admitted at District Hospital Ramban.
Police has registered a case in this regard under FIR No 53 of March 16, 2019 under section 279, 304-A at Police Station Ramban and started further investigation.

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Tawheed Ahmed

11 dead in Ramban accident

              

Eleven people including a twin, four women and two children died while four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the Chanderkote-Rajgarh link road of Ramban district Saturday morning.
The Tata Sumo bearing Registration No JK14B-0369 was on way from Chanderkote to Rajgarh when the driver lost control over the vehicle.
The vehicle fell in a deep gorge resulting in on the spot death of 10 persons while one person succumbed to injuries at Chanderkote Helipad on way to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu.
After receiving information about the accident, locals along with Police and Civil QRT Ramban, rushed to the spot and started rescue operation and shifted all the injured to District Hospital Ramban after which four of the injured were referred to GMCH Jammu for further treatment.
The deceased were identified as Urmila Devi, 32, wife of Manjeet Singh and her two-year-old daughter Pari of Daswal Rajgarh; Romal Din, 61, son of Abdullah; 13-year-old Immana Bano and a three-month-old child of Zakir Hussain of Mildan Rajgarh; nine-year-old Arjun Singh, son of Jasveer Singh and Babli Devi, 37, wife of Jasveer Singh, both resident of Kumate Rajgarh; Rubeena Begum, 30, wife of Muhammad Akram of Tatarsoo Ramban; Muhammad Mubeen, 23, son of Saidullaha of Satra Bhartund; Hasan Bibi, 40, wife of Bulla Gujjar of Doda and none-year-old Karan Singh, son of Jasveer Singh of Kumate Rajgarh.
The injured identified as Muhammad Akram, 30, son of Fakhir Sain of Tatarsoo; Sanjay Kumar, 20, son of Mohan Lal of Bibrota Rajgarh; Misra Begum, 36, wife of Zakir Hussain of Aildan Rajragh were airlifted to GMCH Jammu for further treatment while the injured Kishore Kumar, 22, son of Lakshman of Gathgali was admitted at District Hospital Ramban.
Police has registered a case in this regard under FIR No 53 of March 16, 2019 under section 279, 304-A at Police Station Ramban and started further investigation.

News From Rising Kashmir

;