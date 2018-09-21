About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

10th Muharram: Curbs in Srinagar today

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sept 20:

Authorities are likely to impose restrictions in parts of civil lines areas of Srinagar on Friday to prevent  Shia mourners from taking out 10th Muharram procession.

Sources said the district administration Srinagar  had decided to impose restrictions under Section 144 Cr P C on Friday in the areas falling under jurisdiction of Police Stations Shaheed Gunj, Shergeri, Karan Nagar, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kral Khud, and Nehru Park Police Post of Srinagar, to prevent Shia mourners from taking out 10th Muharram procession.

They said restrictions would be imposed as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in the city.

The Muharram—Youm-e-Ashoora– is observed in memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred 1400 years ago in Karbala, Iraq on 10th Muharram. 

On the 8th Muharram authorities had imposed restrictions and police foiled processions in the city. 

The traditional 8th Muharram procession used to begin from Habbakadal area of Srinagar and end at Dalgate area before 90’s. Since the onset of militancy in 1989, the Muharram processions, however, are banned in Srinagar.

