10th INSPIRE Internship Science Program concludes at NIT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 09:
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar conducted 10th INSPIRE Internship Science Programme at its campus from 5-9 September 2018 in its endeavour to promote innovations and research in various fields of science and technology.
The program was inaugurated on 5th September 2018 in presence of NIT fraternity including Director, Deans, Heads of Departments, Registrar and senior administrative staff.
Elaborate discussionswere held on Career in Sciences by eminent personalities of the country including Prof K L Chopra (Former Director IIT Kharagpur), Prof Mohammad Sultan Khuroo (Former Director SKIMS) and Prof Rakesh Sehgal (Director NIT Srinagar).
Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, (Chairman INSPIRE) and Dr M A Shah (Convener INSPIRE), presented welcome and inaugural addresses during the programme.
Around 200 higher secondary students from various educational institutions of Kashmir valley participated in the program.
According to the organizers, the main objective of the programme is to motivate and inspire the young minds to pursue serious studies in various branches of science.
The program included a number of plenary lectures, workshops, hands on experiments, various engineering laboratory visits, and quiz competitions for participants so that they can reap the benefits and chalk out their plans for future career in science. The experts in various branches of science invited from across the country interacted and shared their experiences with the participants.
The programs of such relevance are instrumental in making a marked positive change in growth and progress of scientific manpower in the region and more so when the aspirants are nurtured and properly oriented at the right stage of the life. The program concluded today with the summing up of five-day activities by Chairman Prof Aijaz Ahmad followed by feedback session from all district coordinators and students.
Certificates and mementos were distributed among the organizers and district coordinators.
Director NIT Srinagar Prof Rakesh Sehgal in his concluding remarks appreciated the highly motivated participation of students from almost all corners of the valley in the INSPIRE programme and thanked the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India for sponsoring the event.
Dr M A Shah (convenor) and Dr M AChalkoo (one of the resource persons) were also present on the occasion. The function ended with vote of thanks by Dr Seemin Rubab.