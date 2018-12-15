10th district level Science exhibition concludes at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December-14:-
The two day 10th District Level Science Exhibition organized under “Samagra Shiksha” by District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) concluded in Udhampur on Friday.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, was the chief guest and Joint Director School Education, Mohammad Latief was the guest of honor, while Chief Education Officer, Tarsem Lal presided over the valedictory function .
Around 76 science exhibits drawn from different Secondary and Higher Secondary educational institutions of the district were displayed at the exhibition.
Principal DIET, Tarsem Lal, presented Annual Performance followed by a series of cultural items by students of different Government and private schools.
Addressing the students, the DDC appreciated the efforts made by DIET Kud and congratulated all the budding scientists as well as teachers for their informative and innovative models. He stressed upon the teaching fraternity to put in their sincere efforts and apply modern methods of teaching for improving the quality of education in government schools so that the poor students of the remote areas would be able to compete in all the competetions.
At Elementary level, first position was bagged by Government Central Middle School while Government Middle School Barrian and Middle School Shiv Nagar clinched 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
At Secondary Level High School, Laddan clinched first position whereas Government Girls High School Garhi and Rising Pillar High School Ramnagar were adjudged as Second and Third respectively.
At Higher Secondary School level, Government Model Higher Secondary School Boys, Udhampur bagged first position while Government HSS, Garhi and Higher Secondary School, Ghordi bagged 2nd & 3rd position respectively.
Earlier, the DDC inspected the science models displayed by the students of different educational institutions.
Among others, heads of various educational institutions, ZEOs, Lecturers, teachers and students were present on the occasion, the official added.