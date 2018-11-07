1038 candidates in fray for Phase-II

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 06:
For the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls, 1038 candidates are in the fray for 468 Sarpanch Halqas and 4165 candidates for 3610 Panch wards across the State after scrutiny of nominations. Voting and counting for Phase-II of Panchayat Polls-2018 is scheduled be held on 20 November 2018.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 91 candidates are in the fray for 43 Sarpanch Halqas and 454 candidates for 337 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 40 candidates for 14 Sarpanch Halqas and 167 for 102 Panch wards in district Bandipora; 40 candidates for 47 Sarpanch Halqas and 49 for 395 Panch Halqas in district Baramulla; 29 candidates for 32 Sarpanch Halqas and 52 for 248 Panch wards in district Ganderbal; 8 candidates for 33 Sarpanch Halqas and 5 for 257 Panch wards in district Budgam; 27 candidates for 54 Sarpanch Halqas and 38 for 410 Panch wards in district Anantnag; 89 candidates for 37 Sarpanch Halqas and 343 for 277 Panch wards in district Kargil; 54 candidates for 31 Sarpanch Halqas and 244 for 227 Panch wards in district Leh; 66 candidates for 18 Sarpanch Halqas and 238 for 130 Panch wards in district Kishtwar; 106 candidates for 29 Sarpanch Halqas and 434 for 209 Panch wards in district Doda; 71 candidates for 24 Sarpanch Halqas and 265 for 174 Panch wards in district Ramban; 151 candidates for 34 Sarpanch Halqas and 639 for 274 Panch wards in district Udhampur; 110 candidates for 25 Sarpanch Halqas and 457 for 195 Panch wards in district Kathua; 69 candidates for 19 Sarpanch Halqas and 323 for 145 Panch wards in district Rajouri and 87 candidates for 28 Sarpanch Halqas and 457 for 230 Panch wards in district Poonch.
According to the CEO, for Phase-I of the Panchayat Polls, 427 candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5951 candidates for 4048 Panch Wards in the State for which voting and counting is scheduled to be held on 17 November 2018.
Giving details of Phase-I, he said 170 candidates are in the fray for 64 Sarpanch Halqas and 762 for 498 Panch wards in district Kupwara; 21 candidates for 20 Sarpanch Halqas and 81 for 146 Panch wards in district Bandipora; 148 candidates for 63 Sarpanch Halqas and 630 for 497 Panch wards in district Baramulla; 11 candidates for 15 Sarpanch Halqas and 21 for 105 Panch wards in district Ganderbal; 6 candidates for 5 Sarpanch Halqas and 9 for 45 Panch wards in district Srinagar; 35 candidates for 26 Sarpanch Halqas and 124 for 222 Panch wards in district Budgam; 51 candidates for 23 Sarpanch Halqas and 225 for 179 Panch wards in district Kargil; 64 candidates for 32 Sarpanch Halqas and 207 for 226 Panch wards in district Leh; 107 candidates for 50 Sarpanch Halqas and 494 for 358 Panch wards in district Kishtwar; 190 candidates for 52 Sarpanch Halqas and 626 for 364 Panch wards in district Doda; 89 candidates for 27 Sarpanch Halqas and 337 for 195 Panch wards in district Ramban; 162 candidates for 42 Sarpanch Halqas and 779 for 332 Panch wards in district Udhampur; 114 candidates for 29 Sarpanch Halqas and 450 for 209 Panch wards in district Kathua; 121 candidates for 35 Sarpanch Halqas and 469 for 253 Panch wards in district Rajouri; and 162 candidates for 53 Sarpanch Halqas and 736 for 419 Panch wards in district Poonch.