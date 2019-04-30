About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

10.32% turnout in Kulgam: CEO

The Kulgam district witnessed dismal 10.32 per cent voter turnout for parliamentary polls on Monday.
“The overall percentage recorded in the district during today’s polling was 10.3 per cent,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shailendra Kumar said while addressing a press conference, here.
He said for the smooth polling across the district, 433 polling stations were set up out of which 20 were model polling stations.
Moreover 4 all women polling stations were also setup across the district.
Divulging details of the voter turnout in the district, the CEO said total number of votes polled was 35524 with highest turnout of 20.58 per cent recorded in Noorabad segment of the district.
Over 3.45 lakh electors including 28761 first-time voters and 2870 migrant voters were entitled to exercise their franchise in Kulgam district of south Kashmir region, in the second leg of three-phased schedule for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency today.
With the completion of the today’s phase, the overall poll percentage of Anantnag constituency has touched 12.35 per cent.
He said the total percentage of voting till date in various parliamentary constituencies in the state including Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Anantnag was recorded at 47.06 per cent with total votes polled at around 3364104 out of 7149047 total electorates.
18 candidates are in fray. The candidates include Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference, Sofi Yousuf of BJP, Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress, Mehbooba Mufti of PDP, Nisar Ahmad Wani of National Panthers Party, Choudhary Zaffar Ali of Peoples Conference, Sanjay Kumar Dhar of Manav Adhikar Party, Surinder Singh of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Ridwana Sanam, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Masoodi, Shams Khwaja, Ali Mohammad Wani, Gh Mohammad Wani, Kyasir Ahmed Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Khan and Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, all independents.

 

 

 

 

