1024 km road length cleared of snow in Budgam: DC

Budgam, November 04:
District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting to take stock of snow clearance, connectivity, restoration of power supply and availability of ration and other essential commodities in the aftermath of recent weather inclement.
Taking stock of the post snowfall situation, the DDC directed the R&B department to ensure all major, circular and link roads are cleared on war footing basis for the hassle-free movement across the district.
The meeting was informed that 1024 kilometre road length as main roads have been already cleared by the Mechanical Department under priority-1st, while as the snow clearance work on the left 950 km was going in full swing and would be cleared by Sunday evening.
For restoration of power supply across towns and villages, DDC directed the PDD to take strenuous efforts and deploy its field staff to restore the damaged HT, LT lines to ensure the electricity supply is restored in shortest possible time across the district. She stressed on the restoration of electricity supply to the district hospital, sub-district hospitals, PHCs and other health institutions on priority.
To ensure students of far-flung places appearing in ongoing 10th and 12th examinations do not face any transport problem, the DDC said five Sumos for each Higher Secondary School at Khag, Drung, Poshkar, Hardipunzoo, Pakharpora, Loolipora, Arigam etc would be put into service to ferry them to the centers.
The DDC emphasised on the regular supply of ration to the people and directed FCS&CA department to ensure there is no shortage of LPG, K-oil and petrol anywhere in the district.
Later on, the DDC visited the Budgam Receiving Station and District Hospital Budgam to take stock of the post snowfall situation.
She sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 lac to the PDD for the restoration of damaged HT, LT lines and transformers.
She inspected various wards and interacted with patients to take firsthand appraisal of health facilities being provided to the public at the district hospital.
The DDC directed the MS to ensure heating arrangements, water purifiers and geysers are made functional besides medicines and other facilities are made available for the general public at the earliest for the general public.