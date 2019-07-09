102-hectare land covered under Dhaincha Crop

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Agriculture Department has supplied 51 quintal Dhaincha Crop Seed at 80% subsidy covering 102-hactere of area under Organic Basmati Rice Cluster (SBRC) development project here in Border block Suchetgarh.

As part of the project, the department is going to hold an intensive training programme for Organic Basmati growers of SBRC in collaboration with Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). The training is being held to aware the Organic Basmati Growers about latest trends in field of marketing and exports so they can get good returns of their quality produce.

This information was given by Director of Agriculture, Jammu, P. S. Rathore to the farmers during a visit to Suchetgarh Organic Basmati Rice Cluster (SBRC). There he inspected the field activities being undertaken for the production of high quality organic Basmati Rice.

After inspecting the mechanized inversion of green maneuver of crop Dhaincha at Basti Korotana, Rathore said ploughing of green Dhaincha Crop in the soil aids in improving the soil health and texture besides fixing sufficient quantity of Nitrogen in the soil.

Pertinently, Suchetgarh Organic Basmati Rice Cluster (SBRC) project, launched in 2016-17 in R.S.Pura Sub Division of Jammu District targets to cover 570 hacter of Paddy growing area. The objective is to enable the farmers of the cluster to produce true-to-type aromatic Basmati rice through organic means for improved marketability and export to realize economic returns as per Organic India standards under Participatory Guarantee System (PGS).

Meanwhile, the farmers raised various problems and issues including less discharge of canal irrigation water at the tail-end areas of border villages.

The Director assured to take up the matter with the concerned authorities for early redress.

Later, Director Agriculture chaired a meeting of officers and field functionaries of Sub Divisional Agriculture Office, R. S. Pura.

Those present at the meeting were Divisional Agriculture Officer, R. S. Pura, Roshan Lal Bhagat, SMS (SDL), Rajan Warikoo, SMS (SDL), Vinod Kundal, Agriculture Extension Officer, R. S. Pura, Ashwani Kumar Jojra besides other officers and field functionaries of the Sub-Division.