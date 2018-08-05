1016 kanal Kahcharai, 166 kanal State land freed from encroachment: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 04:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Saturday said that 1016.95 kanals of Khacharie and 166.30 kanals of State land had been retrieved from illegal occupants across the valley, after the start of anti-encroachment drive on the directions of Governor.
“Anti-encroachment drives will continue across the valley till every inch of state and Kahcharai land is retrieved from the encroachers,” he further said.
Divisional Commissioner had already directed all district collectors to immediately carry out a comprehensive mapping of all encroachments relating to state, forest and panchayat lands, water bodies, highways and public roads in their respective jurisdictions and make full use of available technologies, such as geo-tagging and satellite mapping, to prepare a fully verified database. Then carry out the anti-encroachment drives across all the Tehsils of their respective districts on daily basis to ensure that encroachment on roads, National Highway (NH), State and Kahcharai lands is removed forthwith and asked all the Tehsildars to furnish a daily report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils and send this daily based report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.
He warned people not to indulge in illegal construction activities and encroachments on state and Kahcharai land.
“Violators will be dealt strictly according to the law,” he said.