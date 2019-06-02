101 militants, 59 force personnel killed in 5 months

June 02, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

At least 101 militants of various groups and 59 force personnel were killed in militancy violence in the Valley this year.

According to official figures, 101 militants were killed from January till May 2019, which is higher than the corresponding period of 2018 when 71 militants were killed.

During the first five months of this year, May witnessed highest 28 killings of militants followed by 22 in February, 21 in March, 17 in January and 12 in April.

Last five months have witnessed 45 gunfights between militants and forces in the Valley and most of these encounters took place in four districts of South Kashmir, the epicenter of militancy.

The highest 13 gunfights were witnessed in May followed by 11 in March, 10 in February, seven in January and four gunfights in April.

“On an average, 20 militants have been killed in each month so far,” a police official said.

He said of the 101 militants killed this year so far, 25 were foreigners and 76 local militants.

The deceased militants were affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and AnsarGazwat-ul-Hind, an alqaeda affiliate in Kashmir, Al-Badr.

At least 59 force personnel were also killed in the militancy violence in the Valley in from January to May.

Of 59 killings of forces men, highest 44 belonged to paramilitary CRPF, nine Army men and six policemen.

On February1 4, a local JeMfidayeen, Adil Hassan rammed an explosive-laden MarutiEeco car into a CRPF bus on the highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district, killing 40 paramilitary CRPF men and injuring several others.

After the Pulwama attack the forces launched a massive hunt against the JeM militants in the valley.

Of the 101 militants killed in last five months, 38 belonged to JeM and of them 34 were killed in relentless anti-militancy operations post Pulwama attack.

A police official said the increasing trend in anti-militancy operations was due to increased intelligence against militants in the valley.

“The forces have been focusing on pre-dawn anti-militancy operations as they were strategically and operationally suitable,” he said.

Despite the killing of 101 militants, around 275 militants are still active in the valley, according to the top police brass.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh recently said about 275 militants were active in the Valley and of them 100 to 115 were locals and remaining foreign militants.

javid@risingkashhmir.com